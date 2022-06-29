Man caught carrying reptiles in pants pleads guilty to smuggling

Prosecutors said Jose Manuel Perez, 30, smuggled more than 1,700 wild animals, including 60 reptiles, worth $739,000 into the U.S. and was arrested at the U.S.-Mexico border in February.

