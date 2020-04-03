Transcript for Man charged in ambush shootings of NYPD officers in court

All new this half hour the man suspected of an ambushing NYPD officers in the Bronx. Pled not guilty to charges dozens of police officers pack the court this morning for the arraignment. Eyewitness News reporter Tim Fleischer is live at the courthouse in concourse village ten. And the suspect in those two police shootings was arraigned earlier this morning hear it from the Bronx Supreme Court in once again the courtroom. Who was filled with police officers. 45 year old Robert Williams was arraigned on 52 counts including attempted murder assault attempted assault and weapons possession. His first accused of shooting two officers back in early February wounding one of them as the officer said in a police van. The next day he allegedly shot at officers inside the 41 precinct in what police describe as an unprovoked attack. One lieutenant was wounded. Fortunately. This mission to massacre. Police offices failed. Besides these attacks particularly beat ambush in the police station was no less than an abomination. Two and time a station house FR a gun. Is unprecedented. In this city and in our lifetime. The district attorney also said that she does not nor motive for the shootings six members of williams' family were also we import and shouted as he left to the other courtroom. He is now being held without bail. Reporting live in Melrose to Pletcher channel seven Eyewitness News.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.