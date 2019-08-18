Transcript for Man charged in Manhattan bomb scare

A homeless man from West Virginia and has now been charged in connection with that rice cookers scare in the Fulton street subway station and in Chelsea. On Friday 26 year old Larry Griffin now facing three counts of placing a false bomb. He was taken into custody early yesterday morning in a more senior section of the Bronx as was our top story yesterday's broadcast. Now police were initially called he had seen for a possible overdose. Investigators are still trying to figure out whether Griffin was trying to frighten people. Or was merely as he says throwing the objects away. It was weird. About it but I don't think the guys is anything but nothing that guy anyhow. Street. As street I. Now police in West Virginia say Griffin was arrested at least three times and in the past eight years. There was also an active warrant for his arrest after he failed to report for drug screening. Investigation is still won't go.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.