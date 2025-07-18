Man charged for posing as firefighter after fire truck found at home

Steve Farzam, 47, could spend up to 23 years in state prison, the district attorney's office said.

July 18, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live