Man clearing snow almost hit by out-of-control car

More
Home surveillance footage captures the moment a man clearing snow from a Massachusetts driveway narrowly escapes being hit by the vehicle.
1:13 | 11/02/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Man clearing snow almost hit by out-of-control car
A Nall. For.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:13","description":"Home surveillance footage captures the moment a man clearing snow from a Massachusetts driveway narrowly escapes being hit by the vehicle.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"73973623","title":"Man clearing snow almost hit by out-of-control car","url":"/US/video/man-clearing-snow-hit-control-car-73973623"}