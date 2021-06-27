Man crashes truck into house, fatally shoots 2 people

More
The suspect allegedly rammed a stolen truck into a house before shooting a retired state trooper and a veteran in Winthrop, Massachusetts.
1:04 | 06/27/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Man crashes truck into house, fatally shoots 2 people

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:04","description":"The suspect allegedly rammed a stolen truck into a house before shooting a retired state trooper and a veteran in Winthrop, Massachusetts.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"78526880","title":"Man crashes truck into house, fatally shoots 2 people ","url":"/US/video/man-crashes-truck-house-fatally-shoots-people-78526880"}