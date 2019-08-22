Transcript for Man crushed to death by elevator in New York City apartment building

When a begin in Manhattan and that elevator accident. The thirty year old was the last of three people to get off of that elevator when it suddenly dropped crushing him to death. And this happened inside a building on third avenue kids bay Eyewitness News reporter mark Mars live outside the billing with the latest on the investigation might. David and Diane at the department of buildings now looking into recent violations against one of the building's elevators all of this as residents are asking why how could something like this app and where they live. At DNY tried to rescue him and inside the elevator shots just after 8:30 this morning it was just like confusion. And a lot of a lot of fear ever as the is that this aired news spread throughout the building's 23 floors Davis Sargent lives on the eight. No one really knew it was going on they knew something happened at the elevator few people had heard that someone who has stocks. The thirty year old man crushed by the elevator died he'd lived in the building. I left ten minutes after this happened so much hoping it or not have a mother I could've lost my children favorite on an elevator my husband like. Elevators at the Manhattan promenade at 3443 avenue have been an issue before this woman who lives here describes her experience. They always jump the team play it like that Halloween morn and I think when you're at Gary elevator that pops up and down. It's very bad. That building was behind almost thirteen hundred dollars back in day inspectors discovering a safety issue with one of the buildings to elevators. The violation reading that doors don't restrict her. Has been tampered with the disabled and rendered inoperative. There have been many many issues have alligators not working there's obviously never been an issue that this. This level but that elevators tend to have many many many problems. That building has two elevators for residents it is still unclear if the elevator find was the one where the man died. The department of buildings releasing this statement. We're determined to find out what went wrong at this building and seek ways to prevent incidents like this. In the future better or else it's getting back an elevator again. The lobby doors are now closed and residents tell me there are a lot of them in the stairwells right now. Discussing exactly what happened and that is in large part because they tell me both of the building's elevators. Are shut down as this investigation continues yet dignity of the dirty old man who died has not been released we also reached out via email and phone calls to the management company. Both we're not return. Lighting tips may Mike barz at channel seven Eyewitness News.

