Man dies after police shot him with stun gun

More
Luis Alberto Luna, 38, died at a Miami hospital early Sunday about an hour after the encounter with police officers at a street corner bus stop about three miles from where he lived with his father.
1:02 | 08/30/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Man dies after police shot him with stun gun
This is our first look at body cam video of a tense standoff in the city of Miami. According to police this man identified as Louise of that balloon had been walking erratically around the street near north east 79 street and US want. They were able to get him over to this bus stop but they say blown up pulled out a knife. Right for himself. Get the settlement help to get him to rescue we get treated Eddie piece mental authority. A medical facility. It was not to cause of any additional harm. Unable to get Luna the calm down officers decided to use a taser and hopes it it would stop him from hurting hash out. The first shock it doesn't work though so we hit with the electric current a second time. And that's when police were able to handcuff him and let fire rescue begin to work on him. Unfortunately an hour later a Luna died at the hospital and now the Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":57497694,"title":"Man dies after police shot him with stun gun","duration":"1:02","description":"Luis Alberto Luna, 38, died at a Miami hospital early Sunday about an hour after the encounter with police officers at a street corner bus stop about three miles from where he lived with his father.","url":"/US/video/man-dies-police-shot-stun-gun-57497694","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.