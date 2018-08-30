Transcript for Man dies after police shot him with stun gun

This is our first look at body cam video of a tense standoff in the city of Miami. According to police this man identified as Louise of that balloon had been walking erratically around the street near north east 79 street and US want. They were able to get him over to this bus stop but they say blown up pulled out a knife. Right for himself. Get the settlement help to get him to rescue we get treated Eddie piece mental authority. A medical facility. It was not to cause of any additional harm. Unable to get Luna the calm down officers decided to use a taser and hopes it it would stop him from hurting hash out. The first shock it doesn't work though so we hit with the electric current a second time. And that's when police were able to handcuff him and let fire rescue begin to work on him. Unfortunately an hour later a Luna died at the hospital and now the Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.