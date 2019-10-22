Man drives stolen ambulance into crowd of people in Oslo

More
The suspect was shot by police after injuring at least two people in the incident.
0:41 | 10/22/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Man drives stolen ambulance into crowd of people in Oslo
--

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:41","description":"The suspect was shot by police after injuring at least two people in the incident. ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"66444689","title":"Man drives stolen ambulance into crowd of people in Oslo","url":"/US/video/man-drives-stolen-ambulance-crowd-people-oslo-66444689"}