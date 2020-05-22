Man who filmed Arbery killing arrested

Attorney Lee Merritt joins Linsey Davis to discuss the charges against William “Roddie” Bryan, Jr., which are felony murder and attempted false imprisonment of Arbery.
5:11 | 05/22/20

