1 man found dead in burning car on NYC sidewalk

More
The victim was found in the driver's seat of the vehicle.
0:19 | 05/13/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for 1 man found dead in burning car on NYC sidewalk
533 bridges in Brooklyn one man has died in a car fire in Borough Park. Video shows the car engulfed in flames on twelfth avenue and 39 street it appears the car was stopped on the sidewalk at the time we don't know why. As a live look at the scene right now officials say the male victim was found in the driver's seat no word on what caused it.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:19","description":"The victim was found in the driver's seat of the vehicle.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"63002525","title":"1 man found dead in burning car on NYC sidewalk","url":"/US/video/man-found-dead-burning-car-nyc-sidewalk-63002525"}