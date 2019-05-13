Transcript for 1 man found dead in burning car on NYC sidewalk

533 bridges in Brooklyn one man has died in a car fire in Borough Park. Video shows the car engulfed in flames on twelfth avenue and 39 street it appears the car was stopped on the sidewalk at the time we don't know why. As a live look at the scene right now officials say the male victim was found in the driver's seat no word on what caused it.

