Transcript for How a man went from gang member to teacher of the year

Armed gang member to teacher of the year a Missouri man who credits educators with saving him is now being honored by the state for how he has paid that forward. ABC news' Reena Roy has his story. Or go to. If he told Syrian cock grow this would eventually be his life. He might at a believed dead. Like there's little doubt it will grow it means everything working as an elementary school PE teacher in saint Louis Missouri for the past six years. Has been nothing short of a dream come true. No not a situation. Where it. It looked like oh what all their oral. I played. My. Knees were. And it's clear he means the world to them. I guess more like an apple T general. Asian rural. And that's why Walsh and shiny. He make sure I don't oral got Bolton should. That's special connection with his students and dedication to educating. Earning him miseries teacher of the year. Or. Sonya Mae and its eight. And see if it's. We get big smile on his face he'd never know the struggles he overcame to get here. As a young boy his father a drug dealer was killed and his mother was battling drug addiction theme is who one day. I broke my counselor does not explain Miracle Mile why are they need more. He lived with his grandmother then bounced around to different Foster homes eventually joining the game. But his teachers and guidance counselor gave him some tough love and put an end to it. Literally. Yeah he's right but both the big split its more wider street life. I don't know and it granted it does not want to hear it or not there are what you did at the moment. I would. Get a New Orleans. He credits his counselor for saving his life and now he's trying to sell off in the seemly for his student. The waiting T showed. Poor and your way to get here. The better here I am heartened that now the fear or at least its. Teaching them to take life one day at a time changes have. Changed not an old ruled. Does channel people. Reminding them they're not alone especially during these difficult times did you know it doesn't matter what what water why it. Nobody yet through it. Report here oh. For ABC news lie I've read your ruling. Reena thank you amazing the impact that just one person can have when they really care.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.