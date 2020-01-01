Transcript for Man killed chasing thieves who stole his laptop

And the quiet morning in the upscale Montclair neighborhood of Oakland. A man who worked on his laptop at this Starbucks near a window. When one or two suspects and asked just computer and ran outside to a getaway car when suspects approached took a laptop. The victim chase the suspects'. Right around the corner here to Antioch police will not confirm what happened next but witnesses say the man approached the getaway car and may have grabbed a door handle. In an effort to get his laptop back the car accelerated they say slamming his head into a parked car seat just supply the and I eat London. On the street Maria Chan runs Montclair florist across the street and was deeply disturbed by what she saw. He was breathing only from the head. And he's faceless and PT purple room. Fortunately he's somebody tried to. Do that Ferris C you know this and I'll be to help him. Police say Oakland fire department personnel witnessed some of the client immediately rendered Thursday it the suspect or suspects got away. Police are analyzing video from many of the surveillance cameras mounted threw out does business district. And if not yet released a vehicle description does a lot of car burglaries visit and with the sports store was burglarized I hear people. Part of being on becoming scared to come here is this percent or are these individuals connected with any. Other crimes whether that's robberies or thefts of any time. From. Electronic devices.

