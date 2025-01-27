Man killed in hammer throw accident at track meet

A Colorado man was killed during a high school track meet Sunday after a hammer thrown by an athlete accidentally struck him.

January 27, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live