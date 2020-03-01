Transcript for Man missing in Grand Canyon for 12 days found

A Texas man who had been missing after Grand Canyon for twelve days has been found alive Martin O'Connor was last seen at a lodge on the south rim of the canyon before Christmas. Park ranger searching and a helicopter found O'Connor on the new hands hiking trail one of the area's most difficult. Is now undergoing medical a valuation and doctors say he is in stable condition.

