Man missing in Grand Canyon for 12 days found

Martin O’Connor of Texas was located along one of the area’s most difficult trails and is in stable condition.
0:21 | 01/03/20

Comments
Video Transcript
Transcript for Man missing in Grand Canyon for 12 days found
A Texas man who had been missing after Grand Canyon for twelve days has been found alive Martin O'Connor was last seen at a lodge on the south rim of the canyon before Christmas. Park ranger searching and a helicopter found O'Connor on the new hands hiking trail one of the area's most difficult. Is now undergoing medical a valuation and doctors say he is in stable condition.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

