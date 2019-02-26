Man plans to live out 'golden' age at Holiday Inn instead of retirement home

More
A Texas man compared the cost of a retirement home to a long-term stay senior discount at Holiday Inn and decided to spend retirement at the hotel.
0:57 | 02/26/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Man plans to live out 'golden' age at Holiday Inn instead of retirement home

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":61320764,"title":"Man plans to live out 'golden' age at Holiday Inn instead of retirement home","duration":"0:57","description":"A Texas man compared the cost of a retirement home to a long-term stay senior discount at Holiday Inn and decided to spend retirement at the hotel.","url":"/US/video/man-plans-live-golden-age-holiday-inn-retirement-61320764","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2019 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.