-
Now Playing: Age progression of escaped death row inmate Lester Eubanks
-
Now Playing: 'Have You Seen This Man' podcast: Breaking down episode 2
-
Now Playing: Police release bodycam footage in controversial arrest of woman on bicycle
-
Now Playing: FBI hunting for serial bank robber ‘Lunch Break Bandit’ across Arizona
-
Now Playing: New ‘Star Wars’ trailer viewed more than 10 million times
-
Now Playing: Diane Sawyer sits down with Michael and Cameron Douglas
-
Now Playing: Couple’s grandmothers take the aisle as flower girls in wedding
-
Now Playing: Officer in Phoenix shoplifting incident to be fired
-
Now Playing: Mother allegedly lied about daughter’s fatal illness: Authorities
-
Now Playing: Student opens fire on another outside California high school
-
Now Playing: Lori Loughlin, husband facing more charges in college scandal
-
Now Playing: US diplomat links Trump to order to withhold aid to Ukraine
-
Now Playing: Trump calls impeachment inquiry a ‘lynching’
-
Now Playing: Storm front that sent twisters to Texas dropping rain on Carolinas
-
Now Playing: Man robbed while getting haircut at Brooklyn barbershop
-
Now Playing: More planned power outages in California
-
Now Playing: Teenager shot outside California high school in stable condition
-
Now Playing: New Mexico officer caught on video restraining 11-year-old girl
-
Now Playing: Newt Gingrich discusses Trump’s ‘phony emoluments clause’ comment
-
Now Playing: Police search for ‘lone’ suspect in California high school shooting