Transcript for 'Have You Seen This Man' podcast: Breaking down episode 3

So I'm we just finished episode three. And we've learned a lot more about westerners father my rose. And I wanted to get your thoughts about. The laws surrounding family support and and whether I guess for starters. If relatives of lectures were talking to Lester on the phone are they breaking the law merely by doing. Nearly by a speaking with pan am. And not necessarily. Eating hand. Ink they have not run afoul of any laws but if they are speaking with Lester. And making plans to provide him with some sort of aid and then following through with that. I think then we are venturing in too problematic legal territory there. So what would be where with the line be cross do you think if he. If clusters father was setting him up with shelter he was sending him money or is he crossing lines at that I. Leave so you are eating their fugitive and you are abetting in the sense that you are making sure that he is not caught. And you're providing him comfort so you're providing him the means to stage a fugitive food shelter. Money he. The means. To stay hidden. Right and what about the rest of the family. We don't know if they know more but in any event. They aren't talking now they refuse to talk to us sure Internet talk to the media and a and they've refused to talk to. In large part to talk to the marshals when they've come to the door they've not been invited and they told them they don't know anything if they say anything at all. Are they protecting themselves by doing that in some ways by not talking to federal agents. A yes and and a sense I mean you know. You certainly don't have to speak. With anyone you don't want to speak we. By. If you do speak to a federal agent and menu lot. Then you are now again venturing into. Legal territory because one of the things that federal agents heats and federal prosecutors eight. Is when you liked lying to a federal agent. Is. A federal crime and it's punishable. By up to five years. And a fine as well so the worst thing they can do. It is knows something and then lie about it missing and who beat an investigation. In another direction and waste re sources. And anger a federal Marshal. And and and and for that many people to get inside ring migrant cherry. I certainly in my experience have and people have perjured themselves I have brought. Perjury charges. And then I think you and I were talking a little bit. As we've had gone along with the reporting on this about blasters father used. And whether or not he was supporting his sign. Those are the legal questions and then there are also. Moral and ethical questions and where do you draw the line. It's a tough question because I think the legal question is really clear for me as a lawyer. You know you don't break the law. And you don't aiding and abetting a fugitive and Lester eubanks is a fugitive and he's been a fugitive 45 years even if that fugitive is yours. But if that fugitive is your son. And you are apparent. I don't. Claimed to be. The moral arbiter for most banks but with. What do you do as a parent I think that that is. A moral question that any parent which Oracle Bryant. That's a real tough on that's a tough one and he's a man of faith minister. I don't know how you square that when you know the law. It's your son right I think it's hard to sit in judgment if somebody who's facing that predicament. Very very very typical. Especially as a parent what what do you do you hope that she would make the right choice but what is the choice. I believe that the listeners this I think he listened for free now on apple podcasts.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.