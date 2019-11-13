Transcript for ‘Have You Seen This Man’ podcast: Breaking down episode 5

We started it learned that Lester. May have been working as an artist and painting. And even selling paintings yes. I'm curious. What the rules of the road are for people who might have been buying his paintings. If they knew who he was or if they didn't realize. I am. I'm not troubled by someone. Buying the he maintaining. I know that felons aren't suppose to receive money. You know or their books artistry. If you are buying in. Piece of artwork and you know I did this person street artist perhaps is its balance I think that's fine. If you know this person and and that's probably what happened if it happen. It's unlikely anything that anyone knew that this was lest you Paris. So that's the easy answer if someone perhaps new. He was that's that's fugitive and then acts you know aided and abetted him giving him money. And it's this sale is sort of subterfuge. They don't problem. So it depends. It was a set up to to find ways to give him financial some sort of money and yeah. Listen for free now on the apple podcasts.

