Transcript for 'Have You Seen This Man' podcast: Breaking down episode 6

We're introduced to this. Man we're not identifying him who. May be Lester eubanks is biological son now. And he wants to know. What connections he may have to westerners other relatives and and he offers to submit his DNA. 223. Mean Ancestry.Com. Some of the other commercial sites. But the police don't get access to those sites and am curious what you think about the rules of the road privacy. Persist the needs of law enforcement here. Such a huge area now in the law because it's when he three in me and people China to find their long lost relatives. In this kind of almost public spending. Is fairly new. And law enforcement officers I think see this potential tool you know it's it's different then. And law enforcement database if someone you know giving their information to a private company and and so I suspect that you'll see. DLJ and you'll see the Marshals Service take. A case like a Lester eubanks case and take it all the way up to the Supreme Court and tested and tested because they need they want to at the very least be able to access this kind of information on this database because. A 23 me link to a lesser eubanks could break open. This kind of fugitive case. You can imagine the frustration. For law enforcement and a case like this a treasure trove this is the only access they have through this. Potential biological son and yes to Lester is DNA there was no DNA remaining on the evidence. That was recovered at the scene of course at the time they didn't bag evidence people handled and they handled. Differently and didn't handle with clubs that means DNA what most people don't understand. Is fairly new. You know it really is fairly new in the way we treated as fairly new people in the seventies to meet in bank. Evidence that any use gloves to collect and and for us I know it sounds like that is crazy but we didn't even have a DNA database. I think most people heard about the Golden State killer case and and they dramatic role that ancestral information. Through a commercial sites like this play now. So there's a lot of potential there I think that this is the am. Next big area. In the law and law enforcement and me up there with. When DNA first kind of explode not to get to legally geeky but it's it's sort of that's a constitutional issue I. Because it's an unreasonable search and seizure and and a cents a Fourth Amendment. Issue our founding fathers. Wanted to protect us against its unreasonable search and seizure of the government coming men. Into your homes back Ben and just searching and grabbing stuff. It's not that different that the government goes into this private transaction between a person. And a company. And grabs your DNA which is very very personal to you it's grabbing your ancestry. And so the constitution in the sense. Protects you from. And that's if they private that's a real privacy in certain real real privacy concern. I'm what is the things that. We learned after the artists was identified. Was that this is a man who had worked. Closely way I think cared was a caretaker for most eubanks and and was able to confirm that mows was in contact. With this. How important is it to know that what are the things that we learn from them that are valuable thing. I think we now. No. How Lester managed to. Remain a fugitive for so long. You know in the sense that if he wasn't able to secure employment. I was he able to. Seek shelter maintain shelter food. That sort of thing so if re engage in society and and stay hit. Think it sounds like those may have been huge in April there. The other thing that you can glean from it is who else to do wrong. And is that person still alive for those people still alive thanks so investigative leads would abound. From that and most paper trail. As if lesser knows weren't. Close to each other where the checks wires. Who courier cash where did the money go waited ago. How was transported running so I I think it could be a treasure trove of information just based on map one. Tip. And Moses lived until 2012. That brings Leicester forward quite a long ways really resent. Really really beef. It gives I think maybe more confidence. In the idea that Lester is still alive no question. Listen for free now and apple podcasts.

