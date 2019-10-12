Man registers beehive as therapy animal

The Arizona resident said he registered his beehive to show too many people are faking their need for psychological help from emotional support animals.
0:33 | 12/10/19

Video Transcript
Transcript for Man registers beehive as therapy animal
Outsider within it airs on a man taking a stand against the emotional support that's. He has registered I've bee hive of the support animal David Keller says he did it to show too many people are making their need for psychological help. From four are two legged. Friends he also wanted to highlight the fact that emotional support animals do not need to be registered anywhere. They do have to be medically recommended. We will see what happens. With his awareness campaign there because that might affect OK sir you to be. By the way.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

