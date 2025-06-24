Man rescued after falling from tree, spending days in the woods

The man was found on Saturday in Poulsbo, Washington, after someone nearby called 911 when they heard a "voice in the woods calling for help," the sheriff's office said in a statement.

June 24, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live