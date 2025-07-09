Man rescues Texas family from floodwaters: ‘It was pure panic’

Matthew Crowder was driving to work when he noticed that one family’s front yard “became a raging river.”

July 9, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live