Man with rifle, nail gun, body armor tries to break into Ohio FBI field office

ABC News' Aaron Katersky reports on a man armed with a rifle, nail gun and body armor who allegedly tried to break into an FBI office in southern Ohio before leading authorities on a chase.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live