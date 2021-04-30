Man sentenced to 4 years for helping set Minneapolis police precinct on fire

More
The fire was set in May 2020 during protests in Minneapolis over the police killing of George Floyd.
0:48 | 04/30/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Man sentenced to 4 years for helping set Minneapolis police precinct on fire
For. It. I. It. The. Oh yeah. Yeah.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:48","description":"The fire was set in May 2020 during protests in Minneapolis over the police killing of George Floyd.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"77423338","title":"Man sentenced to 4 years for helping set Minneapolis police precinct on fire","url":"/US/video/man-sentenced-years-helping-set-minneapolis-police-precinct-77423338"}