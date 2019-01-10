Man severely burned in hot spring at Old Faithful

A 48-year-old man was severely burned after falling into a hot spring in Yellowstone National Park in Wyoming on Sunday night, officials said.
A 48 year old man is fighting for his life after falling into a thermal pool out the old faithful geyser in Yellowstone National Park a park official says the man was walking near the guys are late Sunday night without a flashlight when he tripped into a hot spring. He suffers severe burns and is listed in critical condition. Park ranger suspected the victim had been drinking. They later found issue hat and a beer can your old faithful the man could face charges for entering a restricted area of Yellowstone.

