Transcript for Man severely burned in hot spring at Old Faithful

A 48 year old man is fighting for his life after falling into a thermal pool out the old faithful geyser in Yellowstone National Park a park official says the man was walking near the guys are late Sunday night without a flashlight when he tripped into a hot spring. He suffers severe burns and is listed in critical condition. Park ranger suspected the victim had been drinking. They later found issue hat and a beer can your old faithful the man could face charges for entering a restricted area of Yellowstone.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.