Man shares his emotional search for his missing parents following Texas flooding

Robert Brake Jr. is traversing piles of debris, desperately searching for his parents who have been missing since their cabin washed away on Friday during the devastating flooding in Texas.

July 8, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live