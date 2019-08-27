Transcript for Man spends months in prison for bringing 3 bottles of honey back to US

When canine started sipping Leon hall and suitcase at Baltimore Washington airport. He thought they detected the delicious meal he brought back from his birthplace Jamaica until Casey took an excellent case. He was shocked when Customs and Border Protection sees these three bottles of honey instead. Incidental and particularly uncle it was an absolutely. Well the problem. CBP says Houghton was arrested after the honey tested positive for drugs which are American citizens wasn't of them and the assumption was that the meth was liquefied in place in the tiny that one test then led to 82 days here at the and a Randall county detention center starting on December 30. There is released me. It's actual oil and confusion over his immigration status is a green card holder made it more difficult to get out of the sticky situation. But its second test in a Georgia lab found that there were no drugs present in the honey which met that all charges were eventually dropped. It's kids that. Just all of my mom invited and that we do have it in little more than admit I don't mean Troy and then collapsed. Credit my show who the job the looking elements. The father of six says he is now living at a days is as he struggles to make ends meet he lost two jobs while he sat in jail for nearly three months when asked who is responsible for the mistake the State's attorney's office responded saying quote there was no error. By any agency stale hot and strongly believes that everyone involved dropped the ball. He's now a free to travel. It in around the county and only sick Gayle ABC seventies.

