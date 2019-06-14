Transcript for Man steals deck chairs then returns days later to apologize

Okay. Yeah. Oh. He'll. At they. Now. Or. At a very young wanna get scared I am. And I don't get. The event. And we. Hypocrite on. Soria if the air light forty years so technically dot. All the I have four daughters. Out there. Well I. Am I there they're saying it is. Other. There. Your. Hair you. Look at where. I don't. I. And in fact he. Did he. And then you. Need right now.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.