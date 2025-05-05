Man struck and killed deputy after his son was shot by police: Authorities

Rodney Hinton Jr. has been charged with aggravated murder in the death of the sheriff's deputy, who was struck while directing traffic near the University of Cincinnati, according to authorities.

May 5, 2025

