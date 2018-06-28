Transcript for Man sucker-punched, has pockets raided by passersby: Police

Disturbing video a man is in the hospital this afternoon. After he was punched in knocked out on a street and the brought except the disturbing. Nature of this story doesn't stop there video shows. Witnesses stop and instead of helping the man. They help themselves to his belongings Eyewitness News reporter Marcus Solis spoke with the victim's family. He joins a lot now from university heights markets. David Liz because the victims' belongings his identification was stolen it took police a full data tracked them down inform them of what had happened. That victim in critical condition after slamming the back of his head. On that pavement. The punch comes out of nowhere and knocks the victim out cold then comes the indignity. Instead of calling for help a woman goes through the man's pockets joined by another person's stealing his phone and debit card. A few seconds later the man who threw the punch comes back to document the occasion taking pictures on the cell phone. The victim of course has a name Fernando Lovato and he is a family and very arugula. Estimated that in because these things the casino Sharma relatives hopping that god. And the waived the radio don't it was really. Horrible this sucker punch attack took place early Monday morning on aqueduct avenue Buchanan please. Leaving the 37 year old father of three in critical condition with a fractured skull a drain inserted to help control the swelling. In the meantime police are looking for the people who live video. Chief among them the suspect who threw the punch and was so self satisfied he's seen it in other video slapping hands and smiling while walking away. It's horrible be robbed him and it's that's not home. It's just not something good news in this supposed to happen. The family says they have no idea Wyatt Lovato was attacked again he remains in critical condition. And police asking anyone with any information. To call crime stoppers. We're live university heights Marcus Solis channel seven. Eyewitness News.

