Man survives being pinned down by 700-pound boulder for 3 hours in Alaska creek

A 61-year-old Alaska man is expected to make a full recovery after he ended up being pinned down by a 700-pound boulder while lying on his stomach in an Alaska creek.

May 30, 2025

