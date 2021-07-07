Manhattan DA candidate on Trump Organization investigation he may inherit

More
ABC News' Linsey Davis speaks with the potential new Manhattan district attorney and discusses implications of the Trump Organization investigation.
5:43 | 07/07/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Manhattan DA candidate on Trump Organization investigation he may inherit

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"5:43","description":"ABC News' Linsey Davis speaks with the potential new Manhattan district attorney and discusses implications of the Trump Organization investigation.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"78700273","title":"Manhattan DA candidate on Trump Organization investigation he may inherit","url":"/US/video/manhattan-da-candidate-trump-organization-investigation-inherit-78700273"}