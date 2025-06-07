Manhunt continues for father accused of killing three daughters

The manhunt for Travis Decker, accused of killing his three daughters in Washington, continues into the weekend as officials warn he could be anywhere in the country.

June 7, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live