Transcript for Manhunt for cop shooting suspect in New Jersey

Hi there I'm Linda Davis in Camden, New Jersey where just a few blocks away at around 830 Tuesday night. Police say that a suspect approached two officers who were sitting in a car waiting at a red light. They say that the suspect then opened fire before fleeing the scene possibly. In a white van both of the detectives were then brought here to Cooper hospital. For treatment and in the meantime they're attacker is on the loose and urgent manhunt is now under way one detective was shot twice in the arm the other. Shot in the hand both are expected to recover. Officials say that the detectives were in plain clothes they say that they were targeted ironically on national night out which is a night aimed at improving relations between police and their communities. But tensions of course are at an all time high as shootings targeting officers are on a four year rise. Communities are frustrated by a string of unarmed black man in teens shot and killed by police. Now we are told. That the male and female detective sustained nonlife threatening injuries and police also say that what detectives did manage to fire back it's still unclear. If that suspect. Was hit. Linda Davis ABC news Camden agers.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.