Manhunt underway for father suspected of killing 3 girls

Paityn Decker, 9; Evelyn Decker, 8; and Olivia Decker, 5, were last seen on Friday when they left to be with their father, Travis Decker, on a "planned visitation," police said.

June 4, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live