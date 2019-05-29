Manhunt underway for a gunman in Texas

More
A suspected gunman is on the run after he allegedly shot and killed a woman and injured three others, including a sheriff's deputy.
0:43 | 05/29/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Manhunt underway for a gunman in Texas
I'm Courtney Fisher reporting from Liberty County Texas about 45 miles northeast of Hugh state. Where four people have been shot three of them were shot in that plumbing business one of them the woman secretary is dead two men taken to the hospital. After the shootings here investigators say the suspect when a couple miles down the road was stopped by a deputy. They'd shot back deputy in the chest. Deputy flown to the hospital he's expected to survive. Investigators say this suspect 65 year old Campbell veto. Leaving behind the plumbing business and was recently evicted from the property he is still at large an all out manhunt in Liberty County. I'm Courtney Fisher for ABC news lie.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:43","description":"A suspected gunman is on the run after he allegedly shot and killed a woman and injured three others, including a sheriff's deputy.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"63351278","title":"Manhunt underway for a gunman in Texas","url":"/US/video/manhunt-underway-gunman-texas-63351278"}