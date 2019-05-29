Transcript for Manhunt underway for a gunman in Texas

I'm Courtney Fisher reporting from Liberty County Texas about 45 miles northeast of Hugh state. Where four people have been shot three of them were shot in that plumbing business one of them the woman secretary is dead two men taken to the hospital. After the shootings here investigators say the suspect when a couple miles down the road was stopped by a deputy. They'd shot back deputy in the chest. Deputy flown to the hospital he's expected to survive. Investigators say this suspect 65 year old Campbell veto. Leaving behind the plumbing business and was recently evicted from the property he is still at large an all out manhunt in Liberty County. I'm Courtney Fisher for ABC news lie.

