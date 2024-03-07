Manhunt underway for suspect accused of killing of a mother and 11-year-old daughter

Police said if anyone sees the suspect, Dejan Belnavis, they should not approach him, and call the Worcester Police Detective Bureau.

March 7, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live