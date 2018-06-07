Transcript for Man's good deeds go viral after his death

A woman in New Jersey was keeping the memory of her late husband alive I carrying armor of his summer traditions and now people in other communities. They're actually following her lead Toni Yates and our our New York station has the details. At Charlotte last. My children love me you love. Other people Charlie cover Romo put action behind his ideas one idea in particular gave him comfort as is reward it began one hot summer eight years ago. Wednesday he sort of garbage truck collide here's and the kids and me Celeste. And I jumped for us to get our core pitch and he staggered. And he was threatened him pale and it came running hasn't been spent keep the feet choke awarded grants which grants and cuts. He came out put him over here and took the shape. Velvet lost the love of her life three short months ago when Charlie died from a heart attack. Forty years they were married. High school sweethearts no way would she ever let his good deed die Charlie's cooler is now her gracious responsibility. Then it became the mail carriers. I'm TPW or municipal workers anybody really somebody's walking along. And you know it's hot like it's days like today it was a little people if at that time. And they're more than welcome. A massive chain reaction has happened and just a few short days. Trial act of kindness has taken on a life of its own he's given other people. A very thoughtful way to also give back and velvet and friends shared Charlie's deed on social media and now others it at least fifteen states. Have taken up the cause bleeding cool drink seat and snacks. Co workers or walkers were out to the summer heat. It's given us a reason to smile you know and done and it's such a great great weight. I don't keep his memory alive the first thing as a Lily if he Helena if you don't know. The ambulance and then they take time sale web pretty much of being out almost every day and New Milford Tony it's channel seven Eyewitness News. From his legacy lives on men and upmarket happening at three different trips across Iraq raising.

