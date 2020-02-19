Transcript for Married off-duty cop couple foil masked man's robbery attempt in middle of date night

Next we move to an egg dynamic duo that stopped an armed robber earned during an air date that this is no ordinary couple of Kentucky case in the coal McAllen are both police officers. They're eating dinner at a restaurant in global. Fall off duty surveillance video shows a masked man and her with the gun and demanded cash from a restaurant worker. So chase and Nicole are seen taking out their guns as a suspect dropped his weapon and runs away. That Hillary at Bradley up Mary athlete and a sound. They felt like he can't saw her hands go up what it do what keeps you. Literally no question this book because there's this with the home we'll get. Feeling comes people's lives are endangered like any other officer here was an exacting pain now. A backpack. So they caught that suspect after a brief chase. Crazy it's really great but.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.