Now Playing: ABC News Live Update: House to vote to remove Rep. Taylor Greene from committee

Now Playing: Wingcopter drone joins race to offer COVID-19 vaccine distribution by air

Now Playing: New Jersey family builds giant snowman in front yard

Now Playing: Suspect wanted for stealing car with COVID-19 vaccines inside

Now Playing: Make chef Nancie Greene’s chicken wing recipes to rep your Super Bowl team

Now Playing: Tampa nurse gets Super Bowl surprise

Now Playing: Ryan Reynolds talks about his untraditional Super Bowl ad

Now Playing: ‘GMA’ Deals and Steals celebrate Black-owned small businesses

Now Playing: Meet the Buccaneers’ female coaches making history at the Super Bowl

Now Playing: John Cena reveals new Mountain Dew Super Bowl ad

Now Playing: Treasury Secretary Yellen talks unemployment rate, urgency of COVID relief

Now Playing: KC Chiefs team barber revealed as source of coronavirus scare

Now Playing: Former Ohio officer charged with murder in death of Andre Hill

Now Playing: Winter temps and icy storms on the move

Now Playing: How UK's new vaccine trial could be gamechanger in race to beat COVID-19

Now Playing: House set to vote on taking action against Republican congresswoman

Now Playing: Mom loses over 60 pounds motivated by complicated pregnancy

Now Playing: Working mom of four passes bar exam after years of trying

Now Playing: Oprah surprises young music producer with a laptop to ‘bring us into 2021 dancing’