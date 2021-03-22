Maskless spring breakers flood Miami Beach, causing COVID-19 surge concerns

The mayor of Miami Beach said officials are "trying to get a handle on" the maskless partygoers flooding the city's entertainment district with no social distancing.
1:28 | 03/22/21

