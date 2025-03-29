Mass shooting at juvenile party leaves 2 dead, 4 injured in Tacoma

A male juvenile has been arrested in the shooting, police said.

March 29, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live