Transcript for Massachusetts launches investigation into COVID-19 deaths at veterans home

Three new information about the spread of the corona virus at the Holyoke soldiers home. We now know of 21 recent deaths there fifteen confirmed from cove in nineteen. 59 veterans have tested positive and 160 have tested negative. The governor confident his independent investigator will get to the bottom of what happened he's doing this pro Bono. And and his report is going to determine it just a whole bunch of questions we are. Governor baker also announcing a new program to track down those who've come in contact with Kobe nineteen patients Massachusetts will be the only state in the country putting together this kind of programming. This state teaming up with a nonprofit partners in health to connect with patients and their contact Pete. Oh with mild symptoms or even asymptomatic that are silent. Lee and unknowingly. Spreading the disease the governor wants to get the program up and running by the end of the month. No I don't think instantly. In fact I think. On this particular part of the game. We're probably just get start. And governor baker now saying he believes it was the federal government. Who confiscated his order for three million protective face masks we've assumed all along that they were just confiscated and that they probably end up in the stockpile.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.