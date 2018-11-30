Transcript for Massive earthquake hits

Good evening I'm Nicole O'Hara reporting from Anchorage Alaska at the fight of this morning seven point oh magnitude earthquake. The quake struck just before 830 and with 25 miles deet. Aftershock of five point seven magnitude and four point one have followed along with other smaller quakes. A state of emergency has been declared for the Anchorage metropolitan area. A tsunami threat was issued but has since been cleared however other coastal areas of Alaska are still threatened. The Ted Stevens international airport is currently closed. As wants several factions of the Stuart highway due to collapsed overpass it. Right now no fatalities have been reported reporting from Anchorage Alaska in a poll O'Hara ABC news.

