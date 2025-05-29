Massive manhunt ongoing for ex-police chief who escaped Arkansas prison

A former Arkansas police chief serving a 30-year sentence for murder and rape has escaped from prison, according to the Stone County Sheriff's Office.

May 29, 2025

