A massive snowstorm to hit the Northeast

More
Heavy snow in the Detroit area is causing many accidents.
1:48 | 02/28/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for A massive snowstorm to hit the Northeast

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:48","description":"Heavy snow in the Detroit area is causing many accidents. ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"69268076","title":"A massive snowstorm to hit the Northeast","url":"/US/video/massive-snowstorm-hit-northeast-69268076"}