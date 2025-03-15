Mayor of Oklahoma town on devastation left by wildfires

Clay Abercrombie, the mayor of Mannford, Oklahoma, discusses the devastation left by wildfires that were fueled by Saturday's high winds and dry conditions.

March 15, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live