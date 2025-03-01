Measles cases now in 9 states as Texas outbreak grows

ABC News medical contributor Dr. Alok Patel delivers the latest on the measles outbreak that has spread to nine states.

March 1, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live