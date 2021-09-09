Transcript for Medical director of ICU in Idaho discusses staff shortages

Hank my name's accurately and McNamee the medical director intensive care unit and take frankly he Idaho. I am actually here today it whenever other hospitals rat in the icu here. In this hospital 42% of all of the patients admitted to the hospital or other positive. And that's the case. Around our state forget we're seeing such high rates of curve it. Patients. During this current surge. And the search feels so much different than other surges. This surge is so different from multiple reasons one of the main reasons is that it's preventable now. We don't have to have these patients and parents to use. Every single patient that is seen in the intensive care unit. Is spent on vaccinated every patient we haven't seen that carry it right now rhetoric her hospital system has unvaccinated. And are also younger. Currently we have patients ranging in age from 23 years old in the icu with those it. To 69 years old he was coated the most of them are in their forties and fifties again totally preventable. Another thing that's really different about this time around this surge this wave. Is that we don't have enough staff we don't have enough nurses previously worried about national leaders but now we're worried about not having enough nursing staff. We've seen so many people leave the nursing field not just an Idaho around the state. Around around the country nurses are leaving because they're burned out. And we simply don't have enough people we don't have the manpower to take here these patients who keep coming again. Likewise doctors. Nurse practitioners. Physician assistants respiratory that are this bureau getting so tired. And worn out. And it's just overwhelming to think that we're having to go through such another big surge again. And so I guess my final message to everybody out there is that this is completely preventable. We wouldn't have to be going through this we would have to be taking care of other people's loved ones who are in their forties and diet and Kobe if they had gotten vaccinated. It's a preventable illness at this point.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.